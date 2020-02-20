This mac & cheese is taking flight and you’re invited for the ride

For 25 years, the mac & cheese at Clarkston Union has been considered among the best in Metro Detroit, and now the restaurant is changing things up.

Host Kim DeGiulio chatted with Clarkston Union’s Chef Vince Baker and the owner, Curt Catallo, about how they plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their famous mac & cheese.

What’s a better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Clarkston Union’s Mac & Cheese than with a mac & cheese flight? Clarkston Union is featuring different flights of mac & cheese dishes each month in 2020. Customers get to vote on each mac & cheese dish and whichever dishes get the most votes will have a permanent place on the menu. Next month they plan to feature a buffalo cauliflower mac & cheese, sloppy joe mac & cheese, and a Union Woodshop bacon and jalapeno mac & cheese.

Clarkston Union is located at 54 S. Main St., Clarkston, MI 48346.

Watch the video to see a yummy mac & cheese flight.