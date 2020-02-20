Winter fun and summer camp shenanigans are what’s happening this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

We are a month away from spring and warm weather, but there are a few ways you can get out and have a great time this weekend.

Winter Wine and Beer Fest

Try over 150 beers to sample from around the state and country. There will be food trucks, live music and water bottles for designated drivers. Tickets are $45 general admission, $65 for VIP. It’s happening Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Eastern Market in Shed 5.

Paczki Day Vodka at the Detroit City Distillery

It’s a special tasting where you can enjoy shots of ice cold, raspberry flavored vodka. Detroit City Distillery will offer a special paczki cocktail and various Polish foods. It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Bottles of paczki vodka will be for sale for $30.

Detroit Shrine Circus

The Suburban Collection Showplace will be under the big top with thrilling acrobatic acts, flying trapeze artists and other performers. Plus yummy foods and fun for the entire family. Shows start Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and continue all weekend. Check detroitshrinecircus.com/ for times and ticket prices.

Metro Parent Camp Expo

Get your kids ready for summer fun and find the perfect camp for your children. Representatives from all over Southeast Michigan will be there to answer questions and help you and your kiddo decide on a camp. This happens Sunday at Bloomfield Hills High School from Noon to 3 p.m.

CatVideoFest

This is a puurrr-fect event for cat lovers. Enjoy 80 minutes of entertaining cat video gathered throughout the year. It will be shown on the Detroit Film Theatre’s big screen. Classic videos and unique ones from local cat lovers will be highlighted as well. This event is Sunday at the Detroit Film Theater at the Detroit Institution of Arts from noon to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.50.

