Two new movies to entertain you this weekend

Two new movies are out today that will have you venturing to the movie theaters, or perhaps relaxing at home.

Host Tati Amare and movie reviewer Greg Russell discussed Harrison Ford’s new film in theaters “The Call of The Wild.” The heart-warming adventure film stars Ford traversing the cold terrain of the Alaskan Yukon with Buck, a lost dog with a troubled past. While it has tons of adventure, Greg says that this is a movie about a man and his dog that the whole family will enjoy.

“They’ve Gotta Have Us” is a new Netflix documentary that reviews African-American influence in the film industry starting at the turn of the century until now. Russell says it is full of amazing and thought provoking stories from African-American actors, directors and producers. Greg gives the film four out of five reels. If you are a fan of cinema, this is one too see.

