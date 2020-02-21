Help eliminate food waste by starting with your leftovers

What happens to the leftover food from an event? It usually gets tossed out, but one woman ventured out to find another use for it.

Darraugh Collins worked in the hospitality industry and saw that tons of food was being wasted. She saw this was a problem and decided to find a way to help.

Collins found an app called Food Rescue US. At that time, the charity operated with 22 chapters, but not in Detroit. Collins volunteered to start the first Detroit chapter. Most leftovers are taken from restaurants, hotels, grocery stores and transported directly to those in need.

Collin’s ideas to help eliminate food waste is to be creative. She suggests only buying the amount of food you know you are going to eat or compost.

To get involved, download the Food Rescue US app and follow the Detroit Chapter on Facebook for more information.