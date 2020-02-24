Classic Blues, Swing and World Jazz collide on Music Monday

Host Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio discussed new music and a new album with John “Tbone” Paxton a veteran trombonist and vocalist. Tbone has been professionally active in Southeastern Michigan for many years. Right along side him has been lifelong buddy RJ Spangler. They started working together in 1980 with a very well known band around Detroit called the Sun Messengers. Paxton says he started singing at a very young age which led him to eventually try out and master the trombone.

Tbone says his music is a combination of different sounds. By having the opportunity to perform with so many different artist, Tbone says it allowed him to soak up all varieties of music and apply it to his own sound. Paxton said that he wanted to combine and showcase all his experiences on the new album. Their new album titled Back in Your Own Backyard will be released this Sunday at Cliff Bells at 7:00 p.m.

To see Tbone Paxton and the RJ Spangler Quartet play a song from the new album, click on the video above.