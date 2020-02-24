Enjoy a taste of Mardi Gras with fresh beignets from this Detroit food truck

Tuesday is Mardi Gras, otherwise known as Fat Tuesday. It’s an annual celebration that happens in New Orleans every year to kick off Lent, but you don’t have to go to the Big Easy to enjoy these treats. There is a food truck called Beignets 2 Go that provides all of your powdery pastry needs, and it’s located right here in Detroit. Owner Michelle Pearson and Chef Brandon Davis joined Kim DeGiulio on the plaza outside of the WDIV studios to cook up some hot beignets and explain how they differ from a traditional doughnut.

According to Pearson, beignets are French fritters made with yeast. The beignets are deep fried and an abundant amount of powdered sugar is put on them as a celebration before Lent begins. The food truck has traditional beignets, and they also serve a cronet (pronounced crow-nay). Pearson introduced Kim to the cronet sandwich which is made with bacon, cheese and powdered sugar. The truck also offers Cafe au Lait and Chicory coffees to add to your beignet experience.

Beignets 2 Go food truck is located at Shed 4 at Eastern Market Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch the video above to see the delicious beignets!