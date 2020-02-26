Celebrating African American art at Norwest Gallery

Art is a perfect way of making a statement and expressing yourself, and the paintings Norwest Gallery do just that. Host Tati Amare spoke to Asia Hamilton, the Founder and Curator of the Norwest Gallery, about the importance of showcasing African American art.

Hamilton brought in art from her latest exhibit “Hairarchy.” Hamilton created this exhibit that features different styles of African American hair. She believes the art pieces encourage young girls to feel special about their hair, teach people that your hair is a canvas, and help African Americans embrace going natural.

Norwest Gallery is located in the northwest neighborhood of Rosedale Park. The address is 19556 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

Watch the video to see the amazing art featured at the Norwest Gallery.