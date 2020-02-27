It’s almost time to head to the cottage! Are you ready?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It may look like winter outside, but it’s summer at this show in Novi. Host Jason Carr talked to Dawn Baker, the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show manager, about all the great things you will find at the event this week for your waterfront home.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show focuses on cottages, cabins, lakefront homes, and water accessories. The show also features an indoor beach with a tiki bar and musicians so you can enjoy your first taste of summer fun. They’ve also incorporated seminars that feature classes on building a log or timber frame home and cottage succession planning.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show kicks off today at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. It runs from Thursday, February 27th to Sunday, March 1st.

For more information visit novicottageshow.com

