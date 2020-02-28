An invisible man and young love take over your screens this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

Host Jason Carr and movie reviewer Greg Russell discuss two new films set to hit the big screens and the home screens.

The 2020 sci-fi thriller The Invisible Man is a contemporary adaptation of the novel of the same name by H. G. Wells and a reboot of the 1933 film The Invisible Man. The film follows a young woman who believes she is being harassed by her partner despite the fact that he’s passed away. Russell gives the film a strong four out of five. He says its a good psychological thriller with a nice twist in the end.

All The Bright Places is a new film set to premiere on Netflix this weekend. Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star in the film as a young couple who have both had psychological and physical issues in the past. They try to help each other through their suffering and find the bright side in both of their lives. Russell gives the film three out of five stars. He says this is a good movie to watch when in the mood for a gritty teen romance.

