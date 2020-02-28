Spend your extra day at the events around the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

7th Annual Hamtramck Music Festival

The sounds of Hamtramck come alive this weekend at 7th Annual Hamtramck Music Festival. For three days, hundreds of live acts will be performing at 12 different venues around the city. It kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Wristbands for the event are $15.

Archery: Try It

Channel your inner Robin Hood and head to the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit for an archery class. During the class you will learn how to hold and shoot a bow and arrow. It’s free for anyone 8 years or older. This is happening Saturday starting at noon.

Leap Year Celebration at Campus Martius

This is a great event for people whose birthday is on February 29th. Celebrate your extra day this Saturday at Campus Martius. They are letting people born on Leap Day skate free with free skate rentals. The Rinkside Bar will also have a special cocktail that will let everyone join in on the fun. This is happening from 5 p.m. -9 p.m. Saturday.

Grow Where We Are Planted

Saturday is also the last of Black History Month and the Detroit Historical Museum is celebrating with their “Grow Where We Are Planted” event. This event will focus on the Black community’s involvement in the urban agriculture movement. Local farmers will be there for a panel discussion. There will also be a market where you can pick up local goodies. This is happening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free for Detroit residents.

Detroit Autorama

Warm up with some hot rods this weekend at the Detroit Autorama. From Friday to Sunday you can see 800 hundred cars, plus get a look at the cars featured in the movie “Ford vs Ferrari.” There will also be celebrities, racing legends and a display of the most famous hot rods from the 20th century. Tickets are required for this event. Prices are $21 for adults and $8 dollars for kids 6 to 12. Children 5 and under are free.

