There are Truckloads of Hope in the D

Toothbrushes and laundry detergent may seem like basic essentials but for some people they are luxuries. Here’s how you can help change that.

Tati spoke to Brother Jerry Johnson with Capuchin Service Center in Detroit and Pat Moran with Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers about the Truckloads of Hope Campaign.

The Truckloads of Hope Campaign is when Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers work collectively to fill their trucks with basic necessities for the Capuchin Service Center. The Capuchin Service Center helps families in Detroit who are in need of their service programs. Their shower program is for those without access to water. They are looking for travel-size hygiene products and men’s and women’s underwear and anything else you can contribute. The second program is the family pantry which helps families who are in need of extra support with household products. You can donate items such as bed sheets, laundry detergent, and diapers to help them out.

All donations can be delivered to any Metro Detroit Chevy Dealer.

To learn more visit chevydetroit.com/truckloads-of-hope.

Watch the video to see the type of products you can donate!