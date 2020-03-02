This Tidal artist has a new song and a new name

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

From America’s Got Talent to wining the John Lennon Songwriting Award, this artist keeps striving to be better.

Host Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio discussed music with artist Oliva Dear. formally known as Olivia Millerschin.

Olivia has been working under Jay-Z’s music streaming service Tidal’s “Unplugged" Grant. The Unplugged Grant is an endowment program that gave 5 Detroit artist a monthly stipend to allow them to focus on producing and releasing their music. Olivia was shocked when she found out her bandmates had signed her up for the program, but was grateful to be able to focus just on her art and not have to worry about other expenses. Under the service Olivia will release three new singles including her first single “Better.”

For 10 years Olivia had gone by her original name Olivia Millerschin, but decided to change it to Olivia Dear. She figured the name would be easier for fans to locate her. But, even with a different name, her music is still 100% authentic.

To see Olivia Dear perform “Better,” and to learn more about her music, click on the video above.