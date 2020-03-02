March is National Reading Month and today also happens to be Dr. Seuss’s birthday! We all read his books such as “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” so today we’re hitting the books for What’s the Buzz. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio to talk about reading are Rich Rice, the founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design, and Marlin Williams, a Technology Strategist, and the Scotchanista on YouTube.

So, what is one book everyone should read? Marlin recommends people check out “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz. She said the book helped her out tremendously during one of the lowest points in her life. It is a self-help book based on ancient Toltec wisdom that encourages you to stop limiting yourself. If you are into urban design and all the changes happening around Detroit, you should check out Rich’s recommendation, “The Death and Life of Great American Cities” by Jane Jacobs. He called this book “the bible for urban planning.”

Other topics the group discussed were: When it comes to books, do you still use the library? Do you download books or go to the book store? Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and been inspired to read the book it was based on? Have you ever read the same book twice? Michelle Oliver came in during that question with some viewer responses. We received more than 100 comments on Facebook which you can read below.

So what do you think?

“What’s The Buzz” airs every Monday on Live In The D. If you want your voice heard, comment on the topic we post every Sunday on the Live In The D Facebook page.