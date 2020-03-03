This Aretha Franklin tribute singer will earn your R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Aretha Franklin’s music and legacy will be enjoyed by generations forever. You can enjoy an evening of her greatest hits at a tribute concert in Detroit.

Host Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio were joined by vocalist Charity Lockhart who will be singing at the concert at the Sound Board on Sunday, March 22nd. Lockhart’s voice blew the hosts away as she belted out Franklin’s classic hit Think in studio.

The tribute show is a walk through of the life of Aretha Franklin and her unique sound from Gospel to Soul. The Franklin estate is excited to have Aretha Franklin honored in this special way.

Lockhart says she relates to Franklin a lot since they grew up singing in the church. She says she has been singing Aretha tunes since she was little. Lockhart says that being in Detroit performing in front of, and feeling the energy from the audience, is the one thing she’s looking forward to the most.

To hear Charity Lockhart, and learn more about the tribute, click on the video above.