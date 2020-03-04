Celebrate Reading Month while supporting an independent bookstore

Reading is fun for the whole family, especially during National Reading Month!

Hosts Kim DeGiulio and Tati Amare spoke to Samantha Hendricks with Nicola’s Books in Ann Arbor about ways to introduce kids to reading and celebrate National Reading Month.

Nicola’s is an independent bookstore that strives to bring the community together. Samantha brought in books that are fun for children and families. She even suggested a book named 'DogMan’ that could be helpful for children who struggle with reading. Samantha believes Reading Month should encourage all members of the family to read together.

You can learn more about interesting shops and entertainment happening in Ann Arbor at allaboutannarbor.com

Watch the video to see fun books for the whole family.