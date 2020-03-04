Take a big tour of the little Village of Milford

Milford – Have you ever driven by an exit for a town and said, “I wonder what’s over there?” Resident tourist, Kila Peeples, took on that challenge while driving along I-96, and decided to drop in on the Village of Milford to take a tour of the town. Residents have been calling Milford home sweet home since 1869. It’s a small but welcoming community that’s open for anyone to come visit. If you do decide to stop by and go shopping, After The Rain boutique is a great place start.

After The Rain is a quaint shop on North Main in the heart of the downtown area. It carries everything from candles, clothes for women and children, and fun knick knacks that are cool to have. They even have t-shirts with old-school local store logos on them, like Handy Andy Hardware store and Harmony House Record store. After The Rain is the perfect place to find a gift for your friend, or yourself, plus the staff is great!

If you work up a hunger, a few steps down the road is Palate, a bistro that offers traditional American fare, made with the freshest ingredients. They also have a 150 pound platter of bacon for the “Make Your Own Bloody Mary Bar" during weekend brunch.

Finally, work off all of that food with a brisk walk along the Milford Trail. It’s is actually longer than the village at 3.6 miles and spans from the Milford YMCA to the Dairy Queen near Kensington Park. From its thriving downtown district to the calming waters near the trails, taking a tour of the Village of Milford is worth the stop.

Check out the video above to see the huge platter of bacon at Palate.