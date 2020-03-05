Here’s a job that is both rewarding and fun!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Good health insurance, vacation days, a 401K: These are the benefits most people look for when searching for a job, but that is just scratching the surface at United Shore. This Pontiac company has a workplace that could rival that of Google or Apple with all of their in-office perks. They’ve got a basketball court, an in-house Starbucks, an arcade room, a convenience store, even a gym! Plus, get this, part of their training involves an escape room!

While cool perks are great, ideally, your job is fulfilling too, and it seems like at United Shore it’s nothing but net.

“We consider ourselves dream makers,” says CEO Mat Ishbia.

United Shore is the nation’s number one wholesale mortgage lender, and it is their mission to help people achieve the American dream of owning a home.

“I love that whatever I’m doing on a daily basis, it’s impacting people being able to get homes and get mortgages, ” says Lauren Howe, a Business Specialist for Underwriting at United Shore

Being a wholesale mortgage lender, they work hand-in-hand with small mom-and-pop mortgage brokers, helping them to grow their businesses too.

It’s not just their clients they are helping, it’s their employees as well.

“We know the business is all about people. The difference is a lot of companies focus on profits, or what can we do to make more money. We focus on what can we do to serve our team members better,” said Ishbia. How they do that is through a comprehensive, yet fun training program and they provide a lot of support through leaders like Hussein Elatat.

“Here being a leader is really about our people,” explains Hussein, the AVP Underwriting Division Leader at United Shore. “I’m kind of here to help our people grow, have them progress in their careers, make their dreams come true.”

Motivating people, however, is not just about cool perks. They are all about working hard and playing hard. They’ve implemented what they call a Firm 40 where team members are encouraged to work hard for 40 hours a week and then head home and enjoy their time off. Employees are encouraged to take their vacation time, their hour lunch, and in general, have a good work-life balance.

Part of making that a reality is providing things to make team members’ lives easier and more convenient. Need to get your clothes dry cleaned? They have a service that will pick them up at work. Feeling sick? Go see their in-house doctor. Hair getting a bit long? Visit the salon. Want to get your workout in before work? They have a full gym. Plus, their large cafeteria has lots of delicious options from pizzas, salads, and sandwiches to a create-your-own smoothie bar.

So maybe you’re wondering: What do I need to get a job here? Well, according to Mat Ishbia, he doesn’t need you to have experience, he’s looking for a good work ethic and attitude.

“People that want to walk by and say hello, people who want to take the positive view instead of the negative view, people who say ‘I don’t know that, but I am going to ask questions and learn.’ I really believe that knowledge is a commodity that we can teach, but work ethic and attitude, heart, that is what we look for,” said Ishbia.

To learn more about the opportunities at United Shore and how you could work there, visit their website: unitedshore.com.