It’s all about girl power and ‘The Dude’ at these weekend events

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers

International Women’s Day

Sunday is International Women’s Day and Detroit is celebrating with its First Annual International Women’s Day event. Come and connect with local women over food, music, and interactive experiences like a braid bar, photo booth and lipstick making demos. There will also be an open bar. It’s happening at The Eastern on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Tickets are $60.

Empty Bowls

Head to Eastern Market for Empty Bowls Detroit. They are having a strolling dinner of appetizers, soups, breads, cheeses, and desserts from more than 20 local restaurants. It’s a fundraiser that supports Cass Community Social Services. This is happening tomorrow at Eastern Market, Shed 3. Tickets start at $55.

Silent Disco & Party/Rink Closing Weekend

The Frankenmuth Rink at Campus Martius Park is ending their season with a quiet bang. They are hosting a silent disco party all weekend. It’s Detroit first ever silent disco party on ice, and it’s happening Friday through Sunday. Check the website for times. Admission starts at $10.

The Dude Fest

This weekend is the 22nd anniversary of the movie “The Big Lebowski.” Tangent Gallery wants you to channel your inner dude and celebrate with a bowling ball shine contest and White Russians, the cocktail Jeff Bridges’ character “The Dude” drinks in the movie. There will also be live music, art, food, and costume contests. This is happening Saturday 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.. Tickets are $10 and costumes are encouraged.

To see more events happening around the D this weekend, go to chevydetroit.com/in-the-d.