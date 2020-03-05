This place will satisfy your seafood cravings

National Crabmeat Day is Monday and what better way to celebrate than with unique crab dishes!

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with the co-owners of Detroit Pho & Crab about the unusual items on their menus such as “Seafood In A Bag” and other crab-filled dishes.

What makes Detroit Pho & Crab unique is that they add crab and other seafood to their traditional Vietnamese Pho. The family-owned restaurant claims to be the first to have Seafood In A Bag to the Detroit Area. This is an acutal bag filled with oysters, shrimp, corn, lobster and of course crab! You can customize your bag with the type of seafood you like and choose from their cajun garlic butter or lemon garlic butter seasoning.

Detroit Pho & Crab is located at 26680 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI 48091.

Watch the video to see the different ways you can enjoy crab at Detroit Pho & Crab.