Making a difference in Detroit with something you have in your cupboard

According to Feeding America, more than 37 million people struggle with hunger in the United States, including more than 11 million children. Empty Bowls Detroit is fighting against hunger one bowl at a time.

Bonnie Mellows created a program at her church to give back to the community through bowl painting. The bowls are simple reminders that not everyone’s bowl is full. Now, they have grown to be “Empty Bowl Detroit” where they paint and auction off bowls for charity. Celebrities like Isiah Thomas, Martha Reeves, and Big Sean have also painted bowls.

Mellows hosts bowl painting workshops throughout the year, then the bowls are auctioned off at an evening event at Eastern Market. 100% of the proceeds are donated to the Cass Community Social Service program.

The bowls are a metaphor and a real-life symbol. Bonnie says that after the auction, there is a message that goes home with everyone that helps people understand their donation fights against hunger and filling bowls for other people.

The Empty Bowls Detroit event is tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Shed 5 at Eastern Market.