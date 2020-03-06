There’s a little something for everyone at the theaters this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we move onward into Spring some of the anticipated movies of the year are starting to make their way to spring. Host Jason Carr and movie reviewer Greg Russell sat down to discuss if these films are worth breaking the bank for.

Pixar’s Onward, is written and directed by former Clawson resident Dan Scanlon. The animated film stars Marvel alums Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two teenage elf brothers who go on a magical quest to try to bring back their late father. Russell says it’s a tear-jerker, but is definitely one to take the family to. Bring your family, and the tissues.

The Wayback stars Ben Affleck as a former high school basketball star who’s lost his way. He starts to rebuild his life when his former high school asks him to come coach the team. This is a very personal film for Affleck who relates to the character’s trials and his ability to overcome them. The Wayback takes a honest look at the healing process and how you can pull yourself out of a dark place. Russell says the film is a good redemption film and he gives it four out of five reels.

Mark Wahlberg stars in the Netflix film, Spenser Confidential. Wahlberg is a former cop turned inmate after assaulting a fellow officer. When he gets out he does his best to rid the city of police corruption. Greg gives the film three out of five stars. He says the film draws you in with plenty of action and laughs.

Apple TV+ is releasing the new film The Banker. The film stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie follows two African American business men in the 1950s who became geniuses in real estate. Unfortunately, due to the discrimination at the time they were unable to buy certain properties so they hired a white man to be the face of their company. Greg says the movie is similar to the film Hidden Figures because it explores a true story that has been left out of the history books. Russell gives the movie four out of five stars.

