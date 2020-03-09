Comic star Nick Offerman takes a dramatic turn for new role

He is best known for his deadpan delivery in comic roles for “Parks and Recreation” and “Will and Grace,” but now actor Nick Offerman is taking on a different type of role in the series “Devs” from FX Network on Hulu.

He talked to Jason Carr live about his new role and what it was like to do something other than comedy. He also gave Jason the inside scoop on one of his major movie roles and revealed his favorite sitcom on NBC. To see what it is, watch the video.