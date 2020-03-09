Grammy Award-nominated gospel singer comes home to the D

From acting to singing to writing chart topping hits, Detrick Haddon wears many hats. The three-time Grammy nominated pastor and reality star stopped by the studio during his hometown visit to talk to Tati Amare about his new album “T.I.M.E.”

Haddon is a Detroit native who was born and raised in the D. He is currently living out in Los Angeles where he stars in the reality show “Preachers Of L.A.” He also writes and records music, acts and is a pastor.

Click on the video to find out his secret to doing it all, and how it was working with R&B star, Usher. He also revealed to Tati Amare how Detroit inspires his music.