Should you “get over it” when it comes to these 4 scenarios?

Today is National Get Over It Day so on"What’s the Buzz" we’re talking about 4 different situations and when you just need to get over it. Joining hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about it are a local author and motivational speaker, Mimi Brown, and Lauren Crocker with the “Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD. So here are the scenarios:

You’re in a public place and kids are getting unruly, there’s no parent around supervising, maybe they’re making too much noise, or possibly picking on someone - should you say something or get over it? Everyone on the panel said you should say something, with Mimi saying she likes to say something with her eyes. Both Lauren and Jason advocated being careful about what you say because you don’t know how people will react.

If you have a bad experience at a restaurant, whether your order didn’t come out right, or you had a rude server, should you say something or get over it? The panel was split on this one with Jason and Mimi saying you should tell someone, and Lauren saying you should just get over it. Tati said it depends on the situation, and that was in alignment with what a lot of our viewers said. Michelle Oliver came in with a couple of their comments. You can read them all below.

What do you do if someone continually mispronounces a word, or uses a word incorrectly, should you get over it? In general, the panel said you should let them know, citing several times they were corrected and how much they appreciated it.

Finally, what should you do about an annoying neighbor? Perhaps they play loud music, or neglect their yard work, should you just get over it? The panel was split, saying you should let some things go, but others are worth speaking up about.

So what do you think?

“What’s The Buzz” airs every Monday on Live In The D. If you want your voice heard, comment on the topic we post every Sunday on the Live In The D Facebook page.