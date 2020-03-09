This young designer has a passion for fashion

One young designer decided to start her fashion career early by creating custom pieces for her Barbies.

Host Tati Amare talked to 9-year-old Nevaeh Woods and her mother Sha’kvia Woods about how Nevaeh designs clothing for her Barbies.

Nevaeh’s interest in fashion sparked at age 6. Nevaeh’s designs for her Barbies are gaining a large following on social media. Even Mattel, the creator of Barbie, noticed her amazing designs and decided to send Nevaeh a box full of Barbies that she could design clothes for and play with.

Watch this video to see more of Nevaeh’s doll designs.