Creative ways to jazz up your lunch
Packing your own lunch can keep your stomach & wallet from running on empty
Today happens to be National Pack Your Lunch Day, so we invited registered dietitian nutritionist Shaelyn Gurzick from Henry Ford Health System to show us easy ways to prep and pack lunch to go. She also included ways to get creative with making kids’ lunches and what to do when we don’t have time to prepare something. To see her tricks and to get her recipe for a quick and nutritious lunch, watch the video.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.