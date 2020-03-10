Is this 3 in 1 avocado cutter ripe for the challenge?

This Try It Out Tuesday is for those who tend to be a cooking klutz. It’s a 3 in 1 avocado cutter and it claims to not only cut open the avocado, but also takes out the pit, and slice the avocado into pieces. This utensil is to help people avoid “avocado hand” which is when a hand is sliced or stabbed when cutting an avocado or attempting to remove the pit. An average of 24 people in the U.S. went to the hospital every day in 2018 due to these injuries. With the growing popularity of avocados, there has been a tool specifically made to help people enjoy the savory fruit.

Kila Peeples had Tati Amare and Jason Carr try out the cutter. Tati easily cut the avocado in half, but said it might be harder to do if it wasn’t perfectly ripe. Jason flexed his muscles using the 2nd part of the tool which was removing the pit. He said it was also pretty easy to do, although you have to get the pit in there just right. For the 3rd part, which was slicing it into pieces, it seemed a bit more difficult to get the perfect slices, but it seemed to do the trick.

The 3 in 1 avocado cutter costs between $7 to $12 and can be bought online or in a store.

Check out the video about to see the avocado cutter in action.