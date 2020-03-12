This blind taste test is “poppin”

It’s safe to say that most people have snacked on popcorn once or twice before. Popcorn is a variety of corn kernel which expands and puffs up when heated. Archaeologists discovered that people have known about popcorn for thousands of years. It’s a nice,convenient snack that can be a healthy substitute for chips or other junk foods.

According to the National Science Data Team, America has at least four favorite types of popcorn. Hosts Tati Amare went through a blind taste test of the four flavors to see if she could correctly guess them! Host Jason Carr walked her through the four different varieties; kettle corn, caramel, white cheddar, and classic butter.

Kettle corn is sweet and salty it was ranked number four on the list of favorite flavors. The sweet and crunchy caramel corn sits at number three with tasty white cheddar as the runner up. Of course classic butter and salt is America’s favorite flavor. You can’t beat a classic.

