You can Bollywood bop while raising money for charity

This Bollywood dance will make you break a sweat for a great cause!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Shyam Thakker a Body Dance Fitness Master Class Instructor at Lifetime Fitness about the “Dance For A Reason” charity event.

“Dance For A Reason” is when Lifetime Fitness teams up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital to bring people out to dance and raise money for children battling cancer. The Bollywood dance is fun and allows you to modify it if needed.

“Dance For A Reason” is March 19th at the Lifetime Fitness in Troy. The event is open to members and non-members.

Watch this video to learn more and see Tati do the Bollywood break down in her heels!