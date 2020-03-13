Three new movies hitting theaters are creating quite a buzz

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a new movie to watch, there are three new films hitting theaters this weekend to take you away for a while. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to discuss these movies.

First movie was The Hunt starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and This is Us star Justin Hartley. The movie is about a group of people who are taken to an island who realize they are there for a hunt, but they are the ones being hunted. However, the group decides to fight back and chaos ensues.

Next was Wendy, a re-imagination of Peter Pan. The movie focuses on the main female in the story, and she is in charge of leading all of the other children to safety. Greg said this was a nice movie for young kids, especially for girls. It gives a positive view of Wendy being a girl in power and leadership, a great change from the original story.

Finally, I Still Believe starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson. The movie is based on Christian singer, Jeremy Camp’s romance with his first wife. As he rises to stardom and falls in love, a tragic turn of events changes their lives and tests their faith. Greg said it was a solid faith-based movie that will have your emotions on a roller coaster. He gave it three reels out of five.

