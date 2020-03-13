We’re celebrating 313 Day with Angela Yee

“Rumor Report, Rumor Report with Angela Yee on The Breakfast Club!" You may have heard this on the radio in the morning and now Angela Yee is here in Detroit! Host Tati Amare got a chance to chat with her.

Angela Yee is an entrepreneur and the co-host of The Breakfast Club radio show. She came to the D to do a $3000 shopping spree with WJLB but they have decided to postpone the event. For now, Angela is enjoying her time in Detroit by supporting Detroit’s businesses.

Angela Yee invests in the city through real estate, a running club, and visiting local businesses. Her next big project is to open a business in the city but it’s still a work in progress.

Watch the video to catch up with Angela Yee!