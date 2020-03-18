Spring cleaning home remedies and cool hacks!

If you watch Live in the D you know that Tati Amare loves cleanliness. Now she has some spring cleaning home remedies that you should add to your list!

Household products like distilled white vinegar and baby oil can help you clean some of the hardest things in your home and help you avoid using harsh chemicals in your home. Distilled white vinegar mixed with water is great for for cleaning glass and cutting through grease. Baby oil can be used to clean leftover soap scum from your bathtub. Tati also suggest cleaning the bathtub with distilled white vinegar after using the baby oil to avoid a slippery tub!

Watch the video for more spring cleaning home remedies and hacks!