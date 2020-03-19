3 People you should know in Detroit!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Live in the D is all about experiencing our community, not just the places, but the people who make it strong and vibrant. So we want to shine a light on some of those people. Here are three people you should know in Detroit.

1) Melissa Butler

She is a CEO making our city great in more ways than one. Her number one claim to fame is being the CEO of The Lip Bar in Detroit. They create products that are vegan, nontoxic and flatter every skin tone. Even though she was rejected by ‘Shark Tank,’ she managed to get her products in Target stores across the country. What you my not know about her is that she used to work on Wall Street before becoming disenchanted and quitting to launch The Lip Bar, starting in her kitchen. Her flagship store is in downtown Detroit in an area called Parker’s Alley.

2) Jessica Care Moore

She is a poet, playwright, performer and publisher whose work is internationally renowned. She also is the founder of the Jess Care Moore foundation which fights illiteracy.

3) Lisa Nuszkowski

To say she is a biking enthusiast would be an understatement. Lisa Nuszkowski is the Founder and Executive Director of the MOGO Detroit Bike Share program, making biking around the D more accessible and easier for everyone. Hundreds of bikes at dozens of locations around Detroit are available to rent thanks to her. What you may not know about her is: she won a hula hoop contest, ran a 150 mile, 7-Day race across a desert, and she is a movie buff who tries to watch all the Oscar-nominated movies each year.

