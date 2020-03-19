Chicago Med celebrates 100 episodes

In 2015 actor Nick Gehlfuss who plays Dr Will came on Live In The D to talk about the premier of Chicago Med. Now 5 years later the show is celebrating its 100th episode.

Host Jason Carr spoke via satellite with actors Oliver Platt who plays Dr.Charles, and Nick Gehlfuss about the experience. Nick says that his time on the show has changed his life for the better. Looking back he remembers being a struggling actor and wondering if he would ever make it as an actor. They didn’t know then just how much the show would take off. Oliver Platt says it’s been a joy and privilege to work with the people he’s worked with and he still can’t believe the journey he’s been on.

To see more of the interview click on the video above.