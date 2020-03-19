How to be camera ready for video chats at home

Many people don’t like being in front of the camera but video chatting is inevitable. Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan has some ideas to help you get camera ready at home.

Start with your environment! Clean up the clutter in your background and make sure you have great lighting. Angling the light in front of you instead of overhead helps to avoid shadows. Next is your audio. Can the audience hear you? Make sure you have a nice audio setup.

Don’t forget, presentation is key. Dress casual with a little professional mixed in. Use makeup to cover up or highlight but keep it looking natural.

Watch the video to learn more about getting camera ready at home!