To binge watch or not to binge watch?

You can enjoy a fun movie night from the comfort of your home. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr live via Skype to discuss what’s new in the streaming world.

Self Made is a limited Netflix series about the life of Madame C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire. Walker is played by award-winning actress Octavia Spencer. Greg gives the film four out of five reels. He says the movie is an inspirational film that showcases the hardships that women had to go through and how one woman overcame those struggles.

Greg selected four family movies now streaming. All of them are animated sequels.

Disney+ has released Frozen 2 early on it’s platform. Kids will enjoy the film and parents who may not have had the time to see it in theaters can save a little on a movie ticket.

Incredible’s 2 is now on Netflix. The sequel to the hit animated film was about a superhero family now living in a not-so-super world. They come together again in this movie to fight against a new threat.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 is also streaming on Netflix. The kids will enjoy seeing what their favorite fuzzy pals are up to now in this adventure.

Sony’s Angry Birds 2 is a big hit on the small screen. While some didn’t enjoy the first film the sequel is the 2nd most streamed movie on Netflix.

To learn more about the binge worthy films click on the video above.