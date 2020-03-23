Relax your mind with 'Mr.Time’ for Music Monday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by DIME Detroit.

For Music Monday, DIME Detroit has provided Live in the D with a video of Original 1265 recording artist, Charity. Original 1265 is DIME’s record label. She is performing an acoustic version of the song “Mr.Time” from her new album Tender Headed. You can stream the full album on Spotify or Apple Music, and find out more about Charity on her website.

DIME Detroit is a music institute located on 1265 Griswold Street. The school offers professional education courses for musicians and entrepreneurs seeking a long-term career in the music industry.

Watch the video to hear a relaxing performance by Charity!

If you would like more information about DIME Detroit go to dime-detroit.com.