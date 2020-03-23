Show your Michigan pride with Nature’s Wooden Treasures

Walled Lake, MI – One man took his love for his hobby, and turned it into a thriving business. Mark Prahl used to make beautiful wooden items for fun , going all the way back to his high school days. In 2016, he started Nature’s Wooden Treasures, making wine stoppers, food boards, and holiday ornaments out of his house.

Mark says he uses various woods to make his designs, even old whiskey or bourbon barrels. He focuses on Michigan-driven themes, such as U of M or Michigan State University bottle tops, mitten-shaped stoppers, and pens.

Mark says he is happy to not only do the thing he loves the most, it’s also a family affair as he gets to work with his sons sometimes. He is proud to know that his one-of-a-kind items are cherished in so many homes.

Watch the video above to see how he makes his wooden treasures.