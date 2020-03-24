Celebrate National Cocktail Day with an at-home happy hour!

It’s National Cocktail Day and you can enjoy a great cocktail at home!

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr got a chance to share their favorite cocktail.Take a look at the recipes below.

Tati’s pick: White Wine Citrus & Blueberry Sangria

A BOTTLE OF WHITE WINE

MEDIUM LEMON & A MEDIUM LIME - SLICED THINLY

A CUP OF BLUE BERRIES - FRESH OR FROZEN - WHICH EVER YOU PREFER OR HAVE HANDY

2-4 TBLS SPOONS OF SUGAR (DISSOLVED IN A LITTLE WATER) - AGAIN BASED ON HOW SWEET YOU WANT IT

FINALLY, A FEW SPRIGS OF MINT

MIX THEM ALL TOGETHER AND... HERE'S WHAT YOU HAVE!

Jason’s pick: Retro Drink

CRACKED OR CUBED ICE

1 OUNCE COINTREAU

1 OUNCE FAMOUS GROUSE

1/2 TBSP LIME JUICE

DASH OF BLOOD ORANGE BITTERS

SPEAR OF FANCY DARK CHERRIS

SUGAR RIM OF GLASS WITH TANG (Or as Jason called it “vintage Tang” that’s been in his cupboard for 9 years)

Watch the video to see how Tati and Jason mixed it up for National Cocktail Day.