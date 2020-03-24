Try It Out Tuesday: The blind chip taste test

Most chip lovers have a go-to chip flavor. Some people like plain, salty and crispy chips others like hot and spicy flavored chips. If you were blindfolded and had a variety of chips in front of you, could you tell which is which? Would you be able to pick out your favorite one?

For Try It Out Tuesday host Tati Amare tried to see if host Jason Carr, self proclaimed chip lover, could tell the difference between four different types of chips; Sour Cream and Onion, Hot BBQ, Regular and Barbecue. The blind chip taste test is a fun, simple game you do using your senses and testing your mind to help pass the time.

To see how Jason did at the blind taste test click on the video above.