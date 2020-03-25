This sweet treat is a delicious hot mess!

Who knew a hot mess could be so great?

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr spoke to Teresa Chalifour, the owner of The Chocolate Boutique and Bakery in Howell and their baker, Tiffany Colone about their hottest and coldest sweet treat called “The Hot Mess”.

The Hot Mess is a donut ice cream sandwich. The donuts are made fresh every morning. Then, the donuts are cut in half, filled with ice cream, and pressed to perfection. The Chocolate Boutique and Bakery also offers cakes, macarons and cannoli. You can also find unique items like edible high heels, cake push pops, and bubble tea.

The Chocolate Boutique and Bakery is located at 118 W Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843.

Watch the video to see their colorful sweet treats.