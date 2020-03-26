This homegrown business has a “Strawesome” idea

Our ecosystem is amazing and intricate, but pollution and trash can cause some nasty side effects. When looking for an alternative for plastic straws, business woman Daedra Surowiec came up with an idea to create glass straws.

Surowiec’s background in architecture and her passion for saving the earth led her to come up with the concept of glass straws. In 2009, Daedra and her husband launched Strawesome online. The glass straws help eliminate the use of plastic straws, which can have a negative impact on the environment. There are many different types of sizes and designs in the Strawesome collection. Surowiec says she enjoys being able to be so creative and put her technical skills to good use.

To learn more about Strawesome, and see how they’re made, click on the video above.