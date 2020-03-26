Your dream wedding dress can be found at this store that helps cancer patients in need

Finding the perfect wedding dress is high on every bride’s to-do list, apart from finding the groom of course. But what if your dream dress could also help someone else in need? That’s where The Brides Project comes in.

Our Kila Peeples went to Ann Arbor to check out this wedding dress shop, which has been helping brides since 2011. The shop not only offers deep discounts on designer wedding gowns, but it also helps cancer patients. Proceeds from each dress sale goes to the Cancer Support Group of Greater Ann Arbor, which provides free services to cancer patients, and their families.

Watch the video to get an inside look at this special store.