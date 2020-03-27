A date night at the Redford

Almost everyone enjoys kicking their feet up, popping some popcorn and enjoying a good movie.

The Redford Theatre offers a traditional movie going experience. The theater first opened back in January, 1928 and has been showing movies ever since. All the films open with an organ player just like back in 1928. The organ was created specifically for the theater.

Classic films can be seen at the Redford like Gone With The Wind and Singing In The Rain. The Redford offers a historic and unique ambiance from its Japanese themed interior to it’s magnificent stage. It’s a historic venue that’s sure to make for an unforgettable experience.

To see more of the Redford Theatre click on the video above.