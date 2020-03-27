Discover a great shopping experience in this Detroit alley

Tati Amare found a cool nook, called Parker’s Alley, behind the Shinola Hotel in Detroit that has been completely redone and turned into one of the coolest and chic places to do a little shopping.

The first stop in Parker’s Alley was The Lip Bar. According to sales associate, Jamie Wadsworth, The Lip Bar is a beauty brand that represents diversity and inclusivity by creating lip colors for every complexion. She said they want to make a change and show everyone that they are welcomed, loved and beautiful. Wadsworth said the make-up isn’t about changing who you are, but to enhance your mood. They offer lip glosses, lipsticks and other cosmetics.

Next stop was Posie, which is part jewelry store and part flower shop. Tati found out that the owner Meg named the shop Posie for two reasons, a posie is a small bouquet and it is also an inscription on the inside of a ring. The shop also offers cards, candles and other plants that would be great for gift-giving.

Good Neighbor is on the other side of the alley. They sell a variety of clothing for men and women. Owner Carli Goltolski said she wanted to carry a mix of brands that you can’t find anywhere else in the city; brand names like Red Wing Shoes, Levi’s Denim are readily available for purchase. The store also carries local vendors like Rebel Nell jewelry and Pingree Leather Goods in order to give back to the community.

Along with The Lip Bar, Posie and Good Neighbor be sure to check out Drought - The Juice Bar and The Velvet Tower Vintage Boutique.

Fun history fact, Parker’s Alley is named in honor of one of the first African-American landowners in the city’s history dating back to 1809.