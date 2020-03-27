Popular Detroit restaurant owner shares what makes Detroit home for him
Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Store owner takes us to his favorite spots around town
For some people, home can be where you live, where you love to eat, or where you love to play. For Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Store owner, Greg Mudge, its all of the above. He shares the special places in Detroit that makes our city home to him. Watch the video to see what those places are, and what you can usually find him doing, when he is not making sandwiches at his Corktown restaurant.
