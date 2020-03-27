Shake your way into fitness with these dance exercise classes

Dancing is always fun, but did you know you can dance your way into shape? Two metro Detroit classes are helping people get fit by busting out some cool dance moves.

CelyFit in West Bloomfield will bring out your inner salsa dancer, by incorporating Samba, merengue and lambda into your workout. According to owner Cely Dias, you are guaranteed to have fun while you sweat and work muscles you didn’t even know you had.

D-SKO, or Do Some Kind of Fitness, brings more of a hip-hop flare to your workout. The program is built around kickboxing, hip-hop dancing and boot camp. D-SKO creator Corey Simms says anyone can do this funky way to get fit.

Check out the video above to see just how fun the classes are.