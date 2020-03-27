This isn’t your typical tea

When you think of a bubbly beverage, tea may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

Bubble tea is essentially a slushie, smoothie or iced tea that is poured over round edible “bubbles”or “pearls” that pop in your mouth. Alycia Prasad, owner of Detroit Bubble Tea Company in Ferndale, says her favorite part of bubble tea is drinking it. Customers have over 30 flavors and toppings to choose from. Flavors range from milk tea and tapioca to organic green tea with jellies. All the flavors and pearls rise to the top through the straw providing you with a snack and a drink. Prasad says that some people may be intimidated by having so many options, but once they get stuck on their favorite flavor, they never leave it.

To see more of Detroit Bubble Tea Company click on the video above.