How sweet it is!

The Sugar House Bourbon Bar was one of two bars in Detroit named by the Bourbon Review in their top 100 list of 2019. Jason Leinart and Dave Kwiatkowski joined host Jason Carr to discuss how they emphasize bourbon over any other drink.

A couple times a year Dave and crew head down to Kentucky to pick out their very own full barrel of bourbon. Sugar House doesn’t just specialize in bourbon, they also have 101 different cocktails to choose from.

To learn more about Sugar House Bourbon Bar check out the video above.