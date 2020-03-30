Oh my gosh!! Three times I stepped out of my comfort zone on Live in the D

I don‘t mind taking risks. I have always been the type of person to say, “I’ll do it!”. However, there have been some times while doing a shoot for the show, I have been like, ”whoa, this is a little scary!” Here are three times I stepped out of my comfort zone, and pushed myself mentally and physically to the limit (and succeeded!).

Learning to Fly

Kila Peeples' helicopter ride (2020 WDIV)

So, anyone who knows me can quickly figure out that, I do not like heights. My mom took me to the top of the Renaissance tower for my 7th birthday and I passed out. As I got older, the fear subsided, a little, but when I was asked to film the city of Detroit from one of the Max Flight helicopters in 2019, that nervousness came back.

As I was recording the outside of the helicopter, I started to realize, I have to get IN the helicopter. I wasn’t sure if I could. But the door opened, I took a big breath and got in. Once up in the air, I instantly forgot about the height, and began to appreciate the intense beauty of the city of Detroit. It was something I had never seen from that high. The river, the buildings, the stadiums, it was magical. I love the fact that I got to take that leap out of my comfort zone, and into the skyline of Detroit.

Just Keep Swimmin’

Kila learns to swim (2020 WDIV)

As long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to swim in the ocean. Watching the Little Mermaid as a little girl, or even fellow vacationers lounge in crystal clear waters, I was jealous, I wanted in! But I couldn’t swim, not even doggie paddle. That had to change! So shortly after a milestone birthday last year, I decided to follow the wet footsteps of singer John Legend and learn how to swim as an adult. I went to my local YMCA and signed up. I then looked over to the pool and thought, there’s no way I’m going into that water. The deep end...YIKES!

My first swim lesson was.... interesting. I was shaking as I got into the lukewarm pool. Flippers on my feet, heart pounding so hard I knew for sure it was making waves in the water. My instructor, Kevin, was amazing. His soothing words of confidence in me made me believe that I could do this, I can learn to swim. Six weeks later, I was doing laps and had a mean backstroke. Shortly after learning to swim, I went on a trip to the Caribbean, and I was one of those vacationers swimming in the crystal clear waters! (Eat your heart out Michael Phelps).

The Riding is on the Wall

Kila's Velodrome Ride (2020 WDIV)

As mentioned before, I’m not a fan of being up really high in the air. Being sideways doesn’t sound too fun either. That‘s what happens when you ride the bikes at the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit, I tried my hand, or legs, at riding the course where you are at a 45 degree angle going extremely fast. Eeeek! I had a camera, a GoPro, and knocking knees. While I wanted to film the best segment I could, I also wanted to shed a few tears and call for my mommy. No, you can do this!! I put on those shoes, snapped onto the bike, and was literally pushed on the course.

While walking the bike, at first the only sound I could hear was the pumping of my heart. Faster, pedal faster! Oh boy, I was’t sure I could get to that 45 degree angle, it was so hard. But, I convinced myself that I could and finally I rode the high part of the wall! Once I got back down to the flat surface, I immediately jumped up and down.... and kissed the ground. It seemed like the natural thing to do.

Overall, looking back on the stories I‘ve done and the times I have stepped a little, or a lot, out of my comfort zone, I now know that fear and doubt can easily be subdued. It just takes a little confidence and the knowledge in your heart that you are awesome!